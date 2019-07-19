sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,054 Euro		+0,428
+2,57 %
WKN: 853802 ISIN: AU000000NAB4 Ticker-Symbol: NAL 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,084
17,434
10:15
17,064
17,45
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED17,054+2,57 %
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC2,60+0,27 %
FN Beta