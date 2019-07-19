

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) announced Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan, who already announced his resignation from the bank, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of National Australia Bank.



In late April, McEwan announced that he was stepping down as CEO of RBS. He has a 12 month notice period extending to April 2020, and will remain in position until a successor has been appointed.



RBS Chairman Howard Davies stated that the search for a successor remains ongoing and the effective date of McEwan' departure will be confirmed in due course.



