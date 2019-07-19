sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,03 Euro		+0,38
+3,00 %
WKN: A14VF0 ISIN: GB00BYYTFB60 Ticker-Symbol: XHSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOMESERVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOMESERVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,72
13,05
10:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOMESERVE PLC
HOMESERVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOMESERVE PLC13,03+3,00 %
FN Beta