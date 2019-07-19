

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe Plc. (HSV.L), in its trading update for the period 1 April to 18 July 2019, said that trading was in line with its guidance. The company continues to expect further strong growth in fiscal year 2020, with increased P&L investment in Home Experts offset by strong performance in Membership, particularly in North America.



The planned increase in investment in Checkatrade is proceeding well, with strong results from recent advertising campaigns in North West England. HomeServe's business remains highly seasonal with trading weighted towards the second half.



HomeServe sees limited opportunities for Membership growth in Italy, so has reached agreement to sell its 49% shareholding in its Italian associate, Assistenza Casa, to its partner Edison.



HomeServe plans to release its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on 19 November 2019.



