

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $374 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.46 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $374 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



