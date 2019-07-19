

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.00 billion, or $6.41 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $6.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $6.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $3.52 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.00 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.41 vs. $6.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



