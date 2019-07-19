

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew at a slower-than-expected rate in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales climbed 3.7 percent year-on-year in June, after an 8.2 percent rise in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 6.0 percent increase.



Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear grew by 12.9 percent annually in June and those of other retail in non-specialized stores rose by 9.3 percent.



Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and orthopedic equipment rose by 8.9 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent in June.



