

Latvia's producer price inflation slowed further in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.1 percent increase in May.



Among the main groups, water supply grew 9.9 percent annually in June and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 9.4 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying and manufacturing increased by 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices rose by 5.8 percent in June, while the foreign market prices fell 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in June.



