

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reaffirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $7.64 to $8.14 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.35 per share. The company's 2019 revenue growth guidance also remains 8 to 10 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.13 per share on revenue growth of 8.0 percent to $43.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company also plans to continue returning a significant portion of the capital it generates to shareholders and expects to increase the regular quarterly dividend on its common shares outstanding to 43 cents per share from 39 cents beginning with the third quarter 2019, subject to approval by the company's board of directors.



