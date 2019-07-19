

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $164.7 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $714.0 million from $682.4 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $164.7 Mln. vs. $157.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $714.0 Mln vs. $682.4 Mln last year.



