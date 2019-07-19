

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Factory Direct Wholesale issued a recall for about 2,500 units of folding mattresses as the products failed to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard and has the potential fire hazard.



However, no incidents or injuries related to the product have been reported.



In a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC, the company said that the recall involves Factory Direct Wholesale folding mattresses that can be used as a chair or bed.



The gray mattresses were sold in 38 (twin), 53 (full), and 60 (queen) inches wide sizes. They measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress.



The tag on the side of the mattress display 'Factory Direct Wholesale, Made in China', the statement said.



The mattresses were manufactured by Relux Mattress Co. Ltd. of China and imported by Factory Wholesale Direct LLC, of Duluth, Georgia.



The products were sold for approximately $100 at major online stores including Amazon.com, ebay.com, and Walmart.com, between April 2018 and January 2019.



