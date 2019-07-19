

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home furnishings retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) said Friday it has appointed Douglas Diemoz to the newly created role of President.



The company also named Robert Riesbeck as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Riesbeck succeeds Deborah Rieger-Paganis, who has served as Interim CFO since April 2019.



Both the appointments are effective July 22, 2019.



As President, Diemoz, aged 51, will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and performance of Pier 1's business. This includes merchandise buying, planning and allocations, e-Commerce operations, global supply chain, information technology and human resources.



Diemoz has with more than two decades of retail industry experience, with over half of that focused on home décor and furnishings. He most recently served as CEO of Crate & Barrel and previously held the role of Chief Development Officer at Restoration Hardware.



Riesbeck, aged 55, will be responsible for financial operations and accounting. This includes financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations.



Riesbeck has previously served in CFO, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer roles, most recently as CFO of Fullbeauty Brands.



In connection with the leadership appointments, Pier 1 also announced the creation of a new Office of the CEO.



The office will led by Cheryl Bachelder, Interim CEO, and includes Diemoz, Riesbeck and Robert Bostrom, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary.



The Office of the CEO will be responsible for guiding Pier 1's strategy, including the company's earlier announcement to evaluate strategic alternatives.



Pier 1's other executive officers will now report to Diemoz. They will oversee the company's operations as well as continued execution of the previously announced fiscal 2020 plan.



