

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority or CMA cleared the proposed acquisition of BAE Systems Global Combat Systems Ltd by Rheinmetall Defence UK Ltd.



In January 2019, Rheinmetall and BAE Systems said that they agreed to create a joint UK based military vehicle design, manufacturing and support business. Rheinmetall would purchase a 55 percent stake in the existing BAE Systems UK based combat vehicles business, with BAE Systems retaining 45 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX