

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback rose against the yen and the pound, it declined against the franc. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 107.68 against the yen, 0.9815 against the franc, 1.1231 against the euro and 1.2530 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX