

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported that its second-quarter EBIT declined to 14.7 million euros from 20.3 million euros last year.



The company reported sales of 157.4 million euros in the second quarter 2019.



The company said, 'A less favorable product and customer mix and continuing investments in further growth and profitability are burdening the result. Additionally, negative effects came from currency conversions in the second quarter..'



Order intake amounted to 144.9 million euros in the second quarter. Improving dynamics in the customer markets are still anticipated for the second half of the year.



For 2019, the company expects sales to be in the range of 640 million euros to 660 million euros with an EBIT margin of 11% to 14%.



The company said it will publish its detailed financial results for the first half year 2019 on August 6.



