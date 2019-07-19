

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors' (GM) Chevrolet unveiled its new stunning Corvette Stingray 2020.



Stingray 2020, the eighth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, has received the biggest change since its initial launch in 1953. The new 2020 Corvette is a mid-engine vehicle, which is its engine is behind the driver' seat. The change alters the car's looks and appearance as well as performance.



'In terms of comfort and fun, it still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history,' said GM president Mark Reuss.



The new Corvette sports a 6.2-liter V8 engine, derived from the LT1 that powered the C7 Stingray. The 2020 Stingray makes 490 horsepower, up from 460-hp on its predecessor. Chevrolet says the new Stingray can reach 60 mph in less than three seconds. The car will have an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. No manual transmission will be offered.



The car will go into production this fall at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant. The price for the new Corvette Stingray starts at just under $60,000.



