Die Fluggesellschaften Lufthansa und British Airways streichen vorerst ihre Flüge nach Kairo. Die Lufthansa sprach am Samstagabend von "Sicherheitsgründen", nannte aber keine weiteren Details.



British Airways hatte schon Stunden zuvor alle Flüge in die ägyptische Hauptstadt für vorerst sieben Tage abgesagt. "We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment. The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so", hieß es in einer Mitteilung der britischen Fluglinie.