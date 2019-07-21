Inflation: In June 2019, the inflation rate was 1.6% (May 2019 1.7%), as Statistics Austria reports. Cheaper fuels were mainly responsible for the decrease of the June inflation rate, while in May fuels became more expensive. Expenditures for housing, water and energy (+3.1% compared to June 2018) proved to be the most important price driver, followed by expenditures for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 106.8 in June. Compared to the previous month May, the average price level increased by 0.1%. The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP 2015) was 107.11 in June 2019, (May 2019: 107.18 revised) with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.6%. (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

