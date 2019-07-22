

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - British Airways suspended flights to Egypt's capital, Cairo for seven days starting Saturday, over unspecified security concerns, giving no details about what may have prompted the move.



'We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,' British Airways said in a statement.



Meanwhile, reports said that Lufthansa resumed daily direct flights to Cairo on Sunday following a brief suspension of services a day earlier. The airline mentioned 'safety' as its chief concern, without giving further details.



