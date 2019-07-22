

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) is nearing a deal to pay around $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of about 150 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Journal said the settlement could be announced as soon as Monday.



The settlement will require the company to make more changes to how it protects and handles consumer data, the report said.



The company said earlier this year that it had set aside around $700 million to cover anticipated settlements and fines.



