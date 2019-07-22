

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The next UK Prime Minister should restore confidence and take action to bring the economy back on track, the Confederation of British Industry said in its Business Manifesto published Monday.



Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI's Director General called for a clear direction for the UK and to build a long-term vision that drives in investment and back business as a foundation of a growing, inclusive economy.



Brexit has stalled progress on the UK economy for three years. A Brexit deal remains a top priority for business, but a broader vision is needed, the lobby noted.



'Early signals matter. The UK is a fantastic place to do business but we must be honest - the reputation of our country has taken a dent in recent times,' Fairbairn said.



'Our new Prime Minister has a real chance to inject a new lease of life into the UK economy and show the world we are open for investment.'



The manifesto also called for fast action to show world that the UK remains a trusted place to do business and to build a compelling economic vision for the UK of the future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX