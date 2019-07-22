sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,28 Euro		+0,36
+0,60 %
WKN: 779551 ISIN: GB0032089863 Ticker-Symbol: NXG 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,62
62,06
20.07.
60,60
61,60
19.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT PLC
NEXT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXT PLC60,28+0,60 %
FN Beta