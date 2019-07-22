

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 2 in July from zero in June.



The consumer confidence index has remained above the average of minus 4 points over the past twenty years.



The economic climate index improved to 6 in July from 2 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy increased slightly to minus 1 from minus 2.



Households were more positive about the economy over the past 12 months and for the next 12 months improved slightly.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth improved in May driven by higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances.



Consumer spending rose 2.4 percent annually in May after 1.8 percent increase in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX