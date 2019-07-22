

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation slowed in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Producer prices advanced 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, which was slower than 1.1 percent rise in May.



Prices of mining and quarrying industry grew 7.5 percent annually and manufacturing prices gained 0.3 percent in June. While, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices dropped 5.4 percent from a year ago.



Month-on-month, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.4 percent fall in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices fell 0.3 percent on month and by 0.2 percent from a year ago in June. At the same time, export prices dropped 0.7 percent monthly and eased 0.1 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX