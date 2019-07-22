

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), a specialist STEM staffing business, reported Monday that its first-half profit before taxation climbed 27 percent to 22.7 million pounds from 17.8 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share were 12.7 pence, up from 10.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 24 million pounds, compared to 20.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 13.5 pence, compared to last year's 11.6 pence.



Revenue for the period grew 12 percent to 653.3 million pounds from 585.9 million pounds last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 10 percent.



Contract net fees grew 13 percent to 121.1 million pounds. Permanent net fees were 41.9 million pounds, nearly flat with last year.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 5.1 pence per share, up 0.4 pence from last year.



Looking ahead, Mark Dorman, CEO, said, 'Notwithstanding the macro-economic backdrop in certain regions, the Group remains well positioned as we enter the second half, and the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



