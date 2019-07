PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group said that it agreed to sell its subsidiary Vindémia to GBH for an enterprise value of 219 million euros.



Meanwhile, GBH has committed to sell stores to a third party in anticipation of possible concerns from the Competition Authority.



Vindémia is the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean--Reunion Island, Madagascar, Mayotte, Mauritius. It was founded in 1972 in Reunion Island and gradually acquired by Casino Group between 2001 and 2007.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX