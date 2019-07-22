

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher in cautious trade on Monday as investors await cues from the ECB and Federal Reserve meetings.



The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, with investors expecting measures to prop up the ailing euro area economy.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to lower U.S. interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 30-31 meeting.



Traders also kept a close eye on developments in Italy as political tensions raised the prospect of snap election.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points or 0.19 percent at 5.563 in opening trade after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



Casino Group shares rose half a percent after the retailer agreed to sell its subsidiary Vindémia to GBH for an enterprise value of 219 million euros.



