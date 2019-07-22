

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit climbed 23.3 percent to 999.30 billion Korean Won from last year's 810.73 billion won.



Recurring profit grew 22.8 percent from last year to 1.39 trillion won, and operating profit improved 30.2 percent from the prior year to 1.24 trillion won.



In the quarter, sales revenues increased 9.1 percent to 26.97 trillion won from 24.71 trillion won last year. Sequentially, sales revenue grew 12.4 percent.



