

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Monday announced its preliminary second-quarter results, expecting operating income between $460 million and $465 million. The outlook includes the company's expectation of approximately $40 million attributable to calcimimetics.



In the U.S. dialysis and related lab services segment, the company expects to report non-acquired treatment growth of 2.1%, with 7,520,587 treatments during the quarter.



The financial news is released in conjunction with its anticipated modified 'Dutch auction' tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common stock at a price per share not less than $53.50 nor greater than $61.50.



The tender offer will commence today and will expire on August 16.



Further, the company updated its adjusted operating income guidance for fiscal year 2019 to a range of $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. The prior guidance was $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion.



The revision in outlook reflects the company's improved expectation of profit from calcimimetics, which is not expected to recur in 2020, and the remainder is from the ongoing operating performance.



In pre-market activity, DaVita shares were gaining around 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX