

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Monday plans to open two new state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Ohio, one in Akron and the other in Rossford. This will help create more than 2,500 full-time jobs to work alongside Amazon robotics in an industry-leading workplace.



Each fulfillment center is more than 700,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.



On top of Amazon's $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.



Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs.



Amazon's fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based right here in Ohio.



