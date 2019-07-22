

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $75 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.93 billion from $6.15 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $5.93 Bln vs. $6.15 Bln last year.



