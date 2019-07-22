

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's broad money supply grew the most since January 2018, data from the Swiss National Bank showed Monday.



The broad money supply, M2, expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.4 percent increase seen in May. This was the fastest expansion since January 2018, when M3 climbed 3.9 percent.



At the same time, the narrow measure, M1 grew at a pace of 5.2 percent annually, following a 5.1 percent increase in May. Likewise, growth in M2 improved to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent.



