

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Inc. ( TDG) said that it plans to divest Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies to Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in a transaction valued at approximately $920 million.



TransDigm will have the right to require Eaton to enter into a securities purchase agreement providing for the purchase by Eaton of the shares of the Souriau-Sunbank companies, after completion of the consultation process with Souriau's French works councils.



The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of calendar 2019.



