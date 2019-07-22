

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.34 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $12.58 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $79.99 million from $87.39 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.34 Mln. vs. $12.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $79.99 Mln vs. $87.39 Mln last year.



