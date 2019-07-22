

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said it has formed computing partnership with OpenAI to build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies. They will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and power OpenAI's efforts to create artificial general intelligence. Microsoft will invest $1 billion in OpenAI, which was founded by Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Y Combinator chairman Sam Altman.



Under the partnership, Microsoft and OpenAI will jointly build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies; OpenAI will port its services to run on Microsoft Azure, which it will use to create new AI technologies and deliver on the promise of artificial general intelligence.



Microsoft will become OpenAI's preferred partner for commercializing new AI technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX