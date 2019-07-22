

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump continued his tirade against four progressive Democratic Congresswomen at the weekend, this time questioning their love for the United States.



'I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,' he wrote on Twitter Sunday.



He demanded apology from the group of four first-time female Democratic members to America and Israel for the 'horrible hateful things they have said.'



He accused them of destroying the Democrat Party. But they are 'weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation,' he tweeted.



Trump's controversial call on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts to 'go back' to their countries of origin earlier this month had evoked widespread criticism.



The latest in that line is award-winning actor and known Trump critic America Ferrera.



She slammed Trump supporters' chant at a 2020 presidential election rally in North Carolina last week to 'send her back,' referring to Ilhan Omar.



The crowd repeatedly chanted the words encouraged by Trump's rhetoric against Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia and sought refuge in the US aged 12.



'It's devastating and shocking and embarrassing and shameful,' Ferrera told Variety on the sidelines of Comic-Con.



She participated in a panel discussion for her NBC comedy 'Superstore' at Comic-Con International Film festival, being held in San Diego, California.



'All of these issues have been there under the surface and they're boiling up and it's really hard to face and look at,' said the immigrant rights and anti-racism activist.



Trump showed no regret in asking the group of four outspoken women Representatives, known as the 'Squad', to leave America.



