

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The CEO of German engineering giant Siemens AG criticized U.S. President Donald Trump as becoming the 'face of racism and exclusion' following his alleged racist comments targeting four progressive Democratic Congresswomen recently.



'It depresses me that the most important political office of the world will be the face of racism and exclusion,' Joe Kaeser said in a Twitter post in German. 'I have lived in USA for many years, experiencing freedom, tolerance and openness as never before. That was 'America Great at Work!'



Kaeser was replying to an earlier post by German conservative politician Ruprecht Polenz about Trump's recent campaign rally in North Carolina.



Last Sunday, Trump asked four first-time female Democratic members to 'go back' to their countries of origin. Later, he doubled down on his attacks through Twitter with added intensity.



Trump alleged that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts 'hate our country.'



During the rally in North Carolina, Trump defended his earlier remarks against Somali-born Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Encouraged by his rhetoric against Omar, ardent supporters began chanting, 'Send her back.'



Trump's controversial remarks evoked international outcry and from Democratic leaders in the U.S. as well.



Polenz said that if Trump's comments were serious, Germany might end up having to take him back. Trump's grandfather Friedrich Trump was born in Germany and emigrated to the U.S. in 1885 at the age of 16.



Kaeser, who joined Siemens in 1980, is the company's president and CEO since August 2013. He has been known to take a stand on controversial political issues.



Kaeser has been a vocal critic of Trump's trade policies, but praised his 2017 tax reform that brought sweeping changes to the tax code.



The CEO also pulled out of the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia in October 2018 following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.



Kaeser traveled to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2014 to reaffirm Siemens' commitment to its long-term investments in Russia despite widespread international condemnation of the country's annexation of Crimea.



