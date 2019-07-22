

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally down on Monday, after moving in a very narrow range near the flat line right through the trading session.



Activity was once again stock specific with earnings reports and other corporate news setting the trend.



The benchmark SMI ended down 14.66 points, or 0.15%, at 9,922.37. The index moved between 9,899.38 and 9,952.16 in the session.



On Friday, the SMI ended down 73.12 points, or 0.73%, at 9,937.03, snapping a four-day winning streak.



Givaudan declined by about 1.9%. Sika, Swiss Re, Geberit, Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding and Swatch Group lost 0.4 to 0.8%.



Lonza Group, Richemont, Adecco and ABB closed on the positive side.



Roche Holding AG said it is expanding its global access programme beyond HIV to also include diagnostic tests for tuberculosis, hepatitis, and human papillomavirus. The stock ended flat.



In the midcap section, Shares of Julius Baer gained 1.5% after the bank said client activity and asset valuations recovered substantially in the first half, compared to the second half of 2018.



AMS rallied 5.2%. VAT Group and Dufry gained 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.



Georg Fischer, Temenos Groupe and Barry Callebaut lost 1 to 2%.



Clariant signed an agreement regarding the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a new affiliate of Arsenal Capital Partners. The stock declined 0.4%.



In economic news, Switzerland's broad money supply grew the most since January 2018, data from the Swiss National Bank showed Monday.



The broad money supply, M2, expanded 3.7% year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.4% increase seen in May. This was the fastest expansion since January 2018, when M3 climbed 3.9%.



At the same time, the narrow measure, M1 grew at a pace of 5.2% annually, following a 5.1% increase in May. Likewise, growth in M2 improved to 3.8% from 3.7%.



