

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries saw modest strength for much of the trading session on Monday before giving back ground going into the close.



Bond prices pulled back off their best levels of the day and finished the session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.043 percent after hitting a low of 2.027 percent.



The early strength among treasuries came as traders looked to bonds as a safe haven ahead of the release of quarterly results from a slew of big-name companies in the coming days.



Amazon (AMZN), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), McDonald's (MCD), and Twitter (TWTR) are just a few of the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



Buying interest remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



Traders were looking ahead to the release of reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and second quarter GDP.



On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of June. Existing home sales are expected to edge up by 0.2 percent in June after jumping by 2.5 percent in May.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX