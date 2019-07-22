

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved mostly higher during the trading session on Monday, rebounding following the pullback that was seen last week. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, limiting the upside for the major averages.



The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq climbed 57.65 points or 0.7 percent to 8,204.14, the Dow edged up 17.70 points or 0.1 percent to 27,171.90 and the S&P 500 rose 8.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,985.03.



The higher close on Wall Street partly reflected optimism about upcoming earnings news, as a slew of big-name companies are due to report their quarterly results this week.



Amazon (AMZN), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), McDonald's (MCD), and Twitter (TWTR) are just a few of the companies due to report their quarterly results.



According to FactSet data, 79 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported better than expected quarterly earnings so far this earnings season.



Nonetheless, the looming deluge of earnings reports kept some traders on the sidelines today, with just a few companies reporting their results before the start of trading.



Logitech (LOGI), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Whirlpool (WHR) are among the companies due to report their results after the close.



Traders were also reluctant to make significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, looking ahead to reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and second quarter GDP in the coming days.



Sector News



Oil service stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3 percent.



Halliburton (HAL) led the oil service sector higher, spiking by 9.2 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter earnings.



Significant strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 2 percent to its best closing level in well over two months.



Chip maker Micron Technology (MU) posted a standout gain after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.



Computer hardware and software stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while tobacco stocks showed a substantial move to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



In the bond markets, treasuries closed roughly flat after seeing modest strength for much for the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.043 percent after hitting a low of 2.027 percent.



Looking Ahead



Earnings news is likely to attract attention on Tuesday, with Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson (HOG), JetBlue (JBLU), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Travelers (TRV) and United Technologies (UTX) among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the National Association of Realtors' report on existing home sales in the month of June. Existing home sales are expected to edge up by 0.2 percent in June after jumping by 2.5 percent in May.



