

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $80.9 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $68.8 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.9 million or $0.941 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $609.0 million from $547.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $80.9 Mln. vs. $67.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.941 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $609.0 Mln vs. $547.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 - $3.53



