

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, a consumer-rights class-action law firm, said consumers has filed a lawsuit accusing Ford of misrepresenting facts related to fuel economy tests of F-150. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan includes anyone who purchased or leased a 2019 Ford Ranger, or 2018 or 2019 Ford F-150.



Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman, said: 'Ford's consumers are paying far more for these trucks than meets the eye. Over the lifetime of the vehicle, we believe F-150 owners are paying more than $2,000 more for fuel because of Ford's sham.'



As per the law firm, the total additional fuel cost for the one model year would be $1.4 billion for city fuel, $1.3 billion for the highway rating or $1.2 billion for the combined rating.



