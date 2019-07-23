

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $100.8 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $97.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $5.34 billion from $5.39 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $100.8 Mln. vs. $97.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.34 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.



