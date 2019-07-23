

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $45.35 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $38.47 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $65.60 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $644.22 million from $608.48 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $65.60 Mln. vs. $57.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $644.22 Mln vs. $608.48 Mln last year.



