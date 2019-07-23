

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to announce about $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc. (FB) as soon as this week over the social media giant's 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to several reports.



The fine would be the largest ever imposed by the FTC on a technology company. Previously, the agency's largest fine against a tech company was the $22.5 million fine imposed on Google in 2012.



Earlier this year, reports indicated the FTC was considering imposing a 'record-setting fine' against Facebook for allegedly failing to protect users' data and for violated a legally binding agreement with the U.S. government to protect the privacy of the data.



The FTC has been investigating allegations that Facebook shared data relating to millions of users with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.



Facebook came under heavy criticism last year in the wake of revelations that data relating to 87 million people was accessed by Cambridge Analytica, which was linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX