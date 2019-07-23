

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), an automotive retailer, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective Monday, July 22. She was also named to AutoNation's Board of Directors, effective the same date.



As CEO, Miller replaces Carl Liebert, who will remain with the Company for the next 30 days to assist with the transition. Liebert and the Board of Directors of AutoNation mutually agreed that he would leave to pursue other interests.



Miller has been with AutoNation since 2009, and served as CFO since 2014.



Further, the Company appointed long-time AutoNation executive, Jim Bender, as Chief Operating Officer effective Monday. Bender currently serves as Executive Vice President of Sales, and has served in leadership positions within AutoNation for 20 years.



The company also announced that Christopher Cade, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. The company is conducting a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. AutoNation will be considering both internal and external candidates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX