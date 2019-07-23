

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.39 billion, the highest second-quarter net profit since 2010. The profit was up 1 percent from last year's $1.38 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.37, 2 percent higher than $0.36 a year ago.



Reported profit before tax increased 3 percent year over year to $1.759 billion. Adjusted profit before tax was $1.787 billion.



Operating income, meanwhile, dropped to $7.53 billion from last year's $7.64 billion.



Looking ahead, Sergio Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Overall, our goals remain unchanged: to deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth while investing in our businesses and providing attractive shareholder returns.'



