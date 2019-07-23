

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata (MDSO) reported second-quarter top-line growth of 16% and operating cash flow growth of 29%. The company said its results were driven by the strength of its core business.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP net income was $30.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $26.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter total revenue was $180.5 million, an increase of 16% compared with $155.9 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $179.94 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX