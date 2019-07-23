

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi has signed an agreement with Roche, under which, Sanofi will be responsible for leading FDA negotiations for the OTC switch and subsequent exclusive marketing, scientific engagement and distribution of Tamiflu OTC in the US. Tamiflu is currently sold in the US by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will lead the clinical program and funding all studies to support the OTC switch in the US. Roche will continue to market Tamiflu in the rest of the world.



