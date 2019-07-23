

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate fell in June after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.2 percent in June from 8.8 percent in May. In April, the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 176,000 in June from 192,000 in previous year.



The employment rate rose to 75.7 percent in June from 73.1 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 percent in June.



