

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings (IGG.L) reported that its fiscal year operating profit was 31% lower than in the prior year, with the operating profit margin at 40.4%. Net trading revenue was down 16% reflecting the impact of the ESMA measures and the less favourable market conditions.



For the fiscal year, pretax profit was 194.3 million pounds or 42.8 pence per share compared to 280.8 million pounds or 61.2 pence per share, previous year. Fiscal 2019 net trading revenue was 476.9 million pounds, compared to 569.0 million pounds, prior year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 30.24 pence per share, giving a full-year dividend of 43.2 pence per share.



