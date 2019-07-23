

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings plc (DJAN.L) reported a decline in pretax profit year-on-year for the year to 31 March 2019. Rental and related income from investment property has increased in the year by 9.3%. The increase was principally driven in the UK by the completion of the Travelodge hotel and other developments.



For the fiscal year, profit before tax decreased to 137.8 million pounds from 201.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 7.36 pounds compared to 12.45 pounds. Fiscal year net rental and related income from investment property was 76.6 million pounds compared to 66.5 million pounds.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 71 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 payable on 1 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2019. This will make a total dividend for the year of 106 pence.



