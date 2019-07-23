

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc. (UTG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 declined to 125.5 million pounds from 142.5 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company for the period rose to 140.3 million pounds from 137.9 million pounds in the prior year. But, earnings per share declined to 53.1 pence from 53.6 pence in the prior year.



Total revenues were 73.5 9 million pounds, up from 67.6 million pounds last year.



The company declared an interim dividend payment of 10.25 pence per share, an increase of 8% over 2018.



The interim dividend will be paid on 1 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 20 September 2019. The placing shares issued in July 2019 will be entitled to the interim dividend.



